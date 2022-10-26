Very superstitious: Phillies fans turn to black cat, blue socks for good luck

We can't talk about Philadelphia superstitions without mentioning the Billy Penn statue above City Hall.

Call it superstition or just Philadelphia pride, whatever it is most Phillies fans have something they cling to.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Call it superstition or just Philadelphia pride, whatever it is most Phillies fans have something they cling to. But is this mindset normal or irrational?

What are your Phillies superstitions? Let us know!

"This is the lucky hat and it won't come off until they win," said Jimmy McGroarty of South Philly.

"I actually have a black cat that I hold, and every time I pick up the cat good things happen," said Rick Ayala of Medford.

John Tolomeo of South Philly says his blue socks bring all the luck.

SEE ALSO: Phillies fans break 24-hour merchandise record after clinching World Series berth

"I put on my blue socks for Friday. And then I said I got to keep them on for Saturday... So I had them on all week and my wife says, 'When are you taking them off?' And I said, 'When we win,'" said Tolomeo.

Sports psychologist Joel Fish says these superstitions are normal.

"I think it's very common, very normal and I think we're trying to control things and find patterns," said Fish.

But he warns, don't let them control you.

"Superstitions are fun. It helps you mentally prepare. It helps you feel like you're doing something, but more isn't always better. Let's keep it to three or four different things," said Fish.

We can't talk about Philly superstitions without mentioning the Billy Penn statue above City Hall.

"They put the baseball cap on (Billy Penn in 1993) and we lost on a walk-off home run. In 97' we put the Flyers jersey on and we lost to the Red Wings four games straight," said Mayor Jim Kenney.

SEE ALSO: Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule