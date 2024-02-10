Inspiring athletes take the 'Polar Plunge' for Special Olympics PA

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "I got involved with Special Olympics, finding something to do on a Saturday morning," said athlete Emmett Abdo from Philadelphia. "I do soccer, swimming, basketball, and tennis. And today, I'm taking the plunge."

Inspiring athletes like Emmett Abdo joined hundreds in braving the cold to fundraise for Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

It was the 9th annual Philadelphia Polar Plunge, which took place at Citizens Bank Park.

On Friday, teachers and students took the plunge inside the ballpark. On Saturday, athletes, coaches, police officers, volunteers and more braved the cold at the corner of Citizens Bank Way and Pattison Avenue.

The event raised upwards of $400,000 for Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

