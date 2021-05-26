Philadelphia police announce additional patrols ahead of Memorial Day weekend

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia police announce additional patrols ahead of Memorial Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From dispatching credible messengers working to squash rising tensions to additional officer patrols, Philadelphia officials are gearing up for summer during the most violent year in recent history.

"Ahead of Memorial Day, we'll be increasing patrols throughout the city, including at our recreation centers. Officers will be conducting more security checks in business corridors and patrolling hot spots throughout the city," said Philadelphia Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Police are gearing up for Memorial Day weekend, hoping for a peaceful unofficial start of summer while understanding the current cycle of gun violence plaguing the city.

"A lot of these indicators that lead to gun violence -- the arguments, the social media beef, the open-air narcotics and drug markets -- may be exacerbated, which is why we are putting additional resources out," said Outlaw.

A particular focus now is on where large groups of people congregate.

SEE ALSO: 2 teens dead after shootings less than an hour apart in Philadelphia
EMBED More News Videos

The victims of two Philadelphia shootings have been identified.



"Our community crisis intervention teams will be increasing their presence in communities throughout the weekend," said Erica Atwood, senior director of the Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice & Public Safety.

The latest gun violence victims fatally shot Tuesday were just 15 and 18-years-old.

On Tuesday, around 7:30 p.m., on the 3900 block of Poplar Street, 18-year-old Overbook High School senior Nasir Marks was shot multiple times and killed.

Later on that evening, 15-year-old Kanye Pittman, a freshman at Benjamin Franklin High School, was gunned down just before 8 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Sydenham Street.

"Our number of shooting victims are up 39% over the last year. To date, there have been 815 shooting victims. Eighty-one of these shooting victims are juveniles," said Outlaw.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiasocietygun violence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News