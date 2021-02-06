Philadelphia police arrest man with gun who has 30 priors

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Friday, Philadelphia police arrested a man who was illegally carrying a firearm.Officials say the suspect has 30 priors on his record.The suspect, 45-year-old Dean Bloodworth, was arrested in the area of 55th and Belmar streets, where officials say there has been an increase in gun violence."He fought the officers. The officers had to restrain him," said Captain Scott Drissel of the 12th police district. "I don't believe in mass incarceration. I believe in strategic incarceration. I believe in holding people accountable that have shown they don't, I guess, care about the community's safety."Action News reached out to the DA's office about Bloodworth's case.A spokeswoman told Action News she was looking thru his record and so far not finding any sentencing that is out of step with state-mandated guidelines."When you have thirty prior arrests, you know I don't care how old you are. That's a lot of priors. At what point are people going to be held accountable?," said Drissel.Gun violence has skyrocketed across the city, including the 12th police district in Southwest Philadelphia."We were third in the city with gun violence last year, so it's a priority of ours to get out there and make an impact in the community," said the commanding officer of the 12th district.In the 18th district, firearm arrests are up 50% year to date compared to last year. And out of 175 gun arrests in 2020, The captain there says only one has been completed in court because the courts are mainly closed due to COVID. The 12th district has a similar problem."I understand COVID is a very serious thing, but we have to hold people accountable for their actions. We can't wait three years to go to court, and that's what we're seeing early on here," said Drissel.Drissel is happy to report that Bloodworth is currently being held on 10% percent of $350,000 bail. He says the Bail Magistrates identify that this guy is a menace and taking the community's safety into account.