Evesham Township, NJ residents asked to stay indoors after police chase from Philadelphia

The chase started in Philadelphia when officers spotted a shooting suspect in the area of Kensington and Allegheny avenues.

EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey -- Authorities in South Jersey are asking residents to remain on alert following a police chase Wednesday night.

Officers then chased the driver into New Jersey.

The pursuit ended near Route 73 in Evesham Township where one suspect was taken into custody.

Another suspect may be at large.

Sources tell Action News the vehicle involved in the chase may be linked to last weekend's mass shooting that injured nine people.

Police in Evesham Township are asking residents to stay indoors near the area of 601 S. Route 73 at this time.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police searched a parking lot and a nearby wooded area.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.