Baby found safe after being taken in stolen car, Philadelphia police say

The incident happened around 10 p.m. at Cottman Avenue and Horrocks Street.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a baby boy who was taken in a stolen vehicle has been found safe on Wednesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at Cottman Avenue and Horrocks Street.

Police say a suspect stole a 2013 blue Volkswagon Passat with a 9-month-old boy asleep in the backseat.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the baby's mother left the vehicle with the engine running while she was going to a takeout restaurant. As she exited the vehicle, police say the suspect jumped in and took off.



Around 10:30 p.m. police say the child and the vehicle were found near Tabor Road and Adams Avenue in the city's Crescentville section.

"We had all of our police units in the area looking for this vehicle, along with our helicopter, our aviation unit, and they did a great job by finding the vehicle about four miles from this location," said Small.

The child was not injured, but police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

