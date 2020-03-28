Police sergeant injured in South Philadelphia crash

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police sergeant was taken to the hospital after a crash late Friday night.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at South 7 Street and Packer Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Police say the sergeant's vehicle was broadsided by another car.

The sergeant had to be freed from the vehicle by firefighters. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the other driver involved.

A cause of this crash remains under investigation.
