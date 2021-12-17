Society

Philadelphia officials mourn the loss of former police commissioner Richard Neal

Richard Neal, 81, served the City of Philadelphia for more than 36 years.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is mourning the loss of former commissioner Richard Neal.

Neal, 81, served the City of Philadelphia for more than 36 years.

He started his career with Philadelphia police as a patrol officer in 1962.

Neal then rose through the ranks and was appointed commissioner by former Philadelphia Mayor Ed Rendell in 1992.

Neal retired in 1998.



The Philadelphia Police Department took to Twitter to issue this statement:

"We are saddened by the loss of retired PC Richard Neal - PPD PC from 1992-1998.

He was truly a man of the people; spending most of his career in patrol.

He is credited with improving IAB practices and was dedicated to improving Police/Community Relations. RIP, Commissioner."

