2 Philadelphia leaders call out Mayor Kenney over gun violence response

In the 12th district there has been a 33% decrease in fatal shootings, and a 13% decrease in non-fatal shootings.

In the 18th District a 45% decrease in total shootings, 40% decrease in homicide, 46% in non-fatal shootings.

In the 19th district a 26% in total shootings, 18% decrease in homicides, 20% decrease in non-fatal shootings.

In the 16th District fatal shootings are flat, while non-fatal shootings have increased 34%.

Distributed $13.5 million in Community Expansion Grants

Distributed $870,000 in new Targeted Community Investment Grants

Launched the Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program Collaborative to better coordinated Hospital Based violence programs across the city

Held the first in-person call-in of the Group Violence Intervention Program

Opened the South and Southwest Community Evening Resource Centers this month; these are scheduled to open on Dec. 20: South- Diversified Community Services, Southwest-Community of Compassion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart and Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, whose district is one of the most vulnerable to the gun violence crisis, are calling out Mayor Jim Kenney's administration over its response to the issue."It's a lack of coordination, lack of transparency and lack of direction from the man who is at the top," said Gauthier."There are certain things under the mayor's control at the city level that don't have to do with police. We're talking about the items that are actually under the mayor's control at the city level. He can actually put more recreational programming to keep young people active; he can do trauma treatment. The City of Philadelphia gets $1 billion a year into mental health services," said Rhynhart.Both city leaders say they are not talking about the federal and state partnerships with law enforcement that the mayor's office included in their response. They are specifically talking about programs at the city level that ultimately address gun violence.Even though the city has touted several anti-gun violence programs, both leaders say there are no detailed plans and that is hindering them.Both leaders do applaud the recent approval of $13 million for 31 anti-violence programs, but they'd like details as to where the money is going and details of what specifically it will do.In July, Gauthier and Rhynhart suggested eight objectives with comprehensive and urgent responses to gun violence, specific to the 14 zip codes hit hardest. They claim the Kenney administration, in emails and in a brief meeting with top officials that did not include the mayor, said by the fall they would have more details to share, but they never did.Kenney declined to call a gun violence emergency for the city in July saying it would not unlock funding.But there was an executive order for the emergency response to the opioid epidemic.The mayor's press office released a statement, shown in full below, listing their responses and citing some of them for the reduction in crime specifically in Southwest Philadelphia.A spokesperson added, "The Mayor firmly rejects and is deeply offended by the notion that he and his administration has not taken the epidemic of gun violence seriously. We will continue to work with our criminal justice and community-based partners to address this challenge, save lives, and protect communities in every corner of Philadelphia. Our administration is resolved to devote every remaining day of Mayor Kenney's time in office to stopping this senseless violence in its tracks."