hometown hero

'Carie Cares' is making an impact on South Jersey community

Carie McCay has helped dozens of people who were struggling with addiction after her son's death.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Carie Cares' is making an impact on South Jersey community

MOUNT HOLLY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- From a backyard in Mount Holly, New Jersey, a place affectionately known as Buttonwood Farms, a mom hopes she's doing her son's legacy justice.

"His name was Justice," said Carie McCay, the founder of Carie Cares/Soul Singer. "I would say I'm Justice's mom. I brought a little 'Justice' into the world."

To Justice, she taught charity, which starts at home and her in the garden. Everything she grows there is for the community.

And people know they can come and pick it when they're hungry. She has giveaway bikes and medical equipment in her shed and more items for a fundraiser in the home. It's all part of her nonprofit.

Carie McCay



"Most of my house, in one way or another, is devoted to some type of ministry," she said.

McCay says while her charity is centered in her own backyard, none of it would be possible without the community. A local restaurant, The Bistro at Vincent's, gives her food. Mechanics help her fix the bikes for free and neighbors drop off donations almost daily.

"People generally want to help, they just don't know where to begin. So if you just put out a plea for plastic bags, for example, almost everybody can donate a plastic bag," she said.

She's been doing acts of kindness like this since 1982. But her singing - that's a recent addition.

In 2016, McCay recorded her first album, the Soul Singer part of her charity's title, and she called it "I Brought A Little Justice Into This World."

"When he was little, he would tell me, 'Mom, do something with your voice,'" she explained.

She recorded it for Justice. In 2015, he died of an overdose.

Her record sales helped put 70 people struggling with addiction into treatment.

"It's a gift, and everybody who bought it made those dreams come true," she said.

The funds she's been able to raise since have helped make Carie Cares/Soul Singer flourish into a place where anyone can ask for help and get exactly what they need.

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseycommunityfeel goodhometown hero
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMETOWN HERO
Community fridge helps serve hundreds in Philly neighborhood
Vietnam veteran finds ways to give back to honor those before him
South Jersey grandma saves grandson from fire
Local pastor serves families in need through weekly food pantry
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News