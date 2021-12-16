christmas

Cannoli crisis averted! Philadelphia Christmas tradition saved at Termini Bros

The bakery's 80-year-old machine broke right after Thanksgiving. It's critical in making the shells.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Cannoli crisis averted! Christmas tradition saved at Termini Bros

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Just after midnight on Christmas Eve, while Santa is still out delivering toys, thousands of people line up for a Christmas tradition in South Philadelphia: pastries at Termini Bros.

But this year, their 100th Christmas, the storied bakery almost lost its cannolis.

You see, their 80-year-old machine, straight from Italy, broke right after Thanksgiving. It's critical in making the shells.

A replacement part would take months to get.

Christmas was almost lost until businesses from near and far stepped in to help.

In the end, Port Richmond Tool & Die, located right here on East Tioga Street in Philadelphia, got it back up and running again.

Cannoli angels answered the call.

"It's a family tradition in Philadelphia, and I don't know what I would have told people in line on Christmas Eve if we didn't have cannolis," Vincent Termini Jr. said.

"It's tradition. It's custom. It's nostalgia," he added. "People really rallied around the whole story. We just posted it not knowing that people from all over the country would reach out to us saying, 'That's what Philly is about. That's what the city is about."

At 6:30 a.m. Christmas Eve morning, Vincent Termini Sr., now 83 years old, will open the doors, and yes, cannolis will be inside.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiaholidaychristmascommunity
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS
What to do if you were exposed to COVID at holiday gathering
Popular Chestnut Hill restaurant target of Christmas Day robbery
Sweet repeat: Brothers regift same hard candy for decades
Shoppers flock to stores for post-Christmas returns
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News