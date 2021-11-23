Community & Events

Philadelphia Police Department donates over 300 Thanksgiving meals for local families

Each box includes a note from Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Members of the Philadelphia Police Department packed and distributed more than 315 Thanksgiving care packages for families across the city's 22 police districts on Tuesday.

"Sometimes they don't have a lot of families to help out, so for us to help them out, it means a lot," said Officer Chanta Ung from the front seat of a police van, preparing to drive boxes back to the 3rd district.

Turkey, potatoes, stuffing, rolls, and fixings packed by officers and civilian employees in Spring Garden.

"I'm just glad to be a part of it. I'm glad to be the signature, but I also need folks to know that it's not me that's behind it. It's the hard work of people in that garage in there," said Commissioner Outlaw.

Department employees donated more than $11,000 to cover the cost of the goodies.

Officers Tara Pavgouzas and Christine Valentine were heading back to the 1st district, where they just recently also held a can drive.

"It's so good when the families come back, and they have tears in their eyes that they're actually getting fed this Thanksgiving, that someone's out there reaching out to them and caring about it," said officer Valentine.

