Philadelphia police search for man who allegedly broke into woman's home, then apologized online

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a Fishtown neighborhood home and stole more than $5,000 worth of property.

"I've never experienced anything like this anywhere," said Paige Tauscher, the homeowner. "I've always felt pretty safe in this neighborhood."

Tauscher says she has lived on East Cabot Street since September.

But now, she's feeling uneasy after someone went into her house on June 7 while she was walking her dogs.

The video shows a suspect taking two designer purses filled with cash and credit cards within seconds.

"Judging by the fact that I was only gone for six minutes and how quickly he came into my house after I left, it seems like he probably had been looking into my window prior to the event and he knew exactly what he was coming in for," said Tauscher.

Tauscher and the police are looking for the suspect, but say they didn't have to go too far.

After Tauscher posted the video of the break-in on Facebook, someone commented on the post claiming he was the criminal.

"I think I was in shock," said Tauscher. "I was like, 'Is this really him? Is he really confessing on a public forum?'"

The man posted several comments where he apologized, asked for forgiveness, and said he went into the wrong house but still grabbed some things on the way out.

Tauscher said she isn't the only victim.

"Also a lot of people saying the same person may have broken into their house, so that's pretty scary on its own," said Tauscher.

Tauscher hopes her scary moment teaches others to lock their doors, close their blinds and be aware.

"I just want him to leave me alone and leave this neighborhood alone," said Tauscher. "I want us to all know that we're safe."

If you have any information about the suspect, contact the police.