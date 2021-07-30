shooting

Philadelphia police search for men who fired at officers while they rendered aid to gunshot victim

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking the public's help in identifying two men who allegedly fired at officers while they were helping a gunshot victim.

The incident happened on June 27 in the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene at about 11 a.m. where they found a gunshot victim lying on the sidewalk.

The officers were helping the person into the back of a patrol car when they said they heard gunshots directed toward them. Police said they also saw muzzle flash pointed in their direction.

After taking cover, the officers headed toward 17th Street to locate the shooter but were unsuccessful.

No officers were injured.

According to police, both suspects were seen in a light-colored, late model Jeep.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects is asked to call 911 or 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Philadelphia charter school hit by gunfire; suspect sought
Bodycam video captures deadly officer-involved shooting in NJ
15-year-old shot in chest near Philadelphia high school: Police
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News