Philadelphia police have located two children missing since Saturday

Caliph May and Lorrell Pagent

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said they have located two boys who were reported missing this past weekend.

Early Tuesday police said Caliph May, 8, and Lorrell Pagent, 12 were located but did not provide additional information.

ORIGINAL REPORT BELOW:

Caliph May, 8, and Lorrell Pagent, 12, were last seen in the 800 block of North 17th Street around 11:05 a.m. Saturday.

May was described as having a thin build, light complexion, brown eyes, brown hair and weighs 75 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray pants.

Pagent was described as having a medium build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes, black hair and weighs 87 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red Phillies shirt and orange shorts.

Police say Pagent might be in the area of 11th and Cumberland Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or 911.
