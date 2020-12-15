Charges filed against man shot by Philadelphia police officer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Charges have been filed against a man who was shot and wounded by a Philadelphia police officer.The shooting occurred last Wednesday on the 4700 block of Rorer Street in the city's Feltonville section.Police say 50-year-old Jose Cerda charged at the officer with a knife despite multiple attempts to restrain him with a taser.The officer shot Cerda three times in the chest, leaving him in critical condition.Cerda faces several charges, including assault of a law enforcement officer.