Police: Officers shoot suspect after coming under fire in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a suspect was shot and wounded by officers on Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Friday at 10th and Westmoreland streets in North Philadelphia.

According to preliminary reports, the suspect fired shots at police and officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Temple University Hospital in an unknown condition.

That person's name has not been released.

It does not appear that any police officers were injured.