Man arrested for 2 gunpoint sex assaults in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a male wanted for two sexual assaults in Southwest Philadelphia.

Michael Henry, 30, of Philadelphia, was taken into custody Saturday by the Philadelphia Police Department after they received several tips.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has approved charges for one of the sex assaults so far.

The first attack happened around 3 a.m. on October 14th on the 1600 block of South 55th Street.

According to police, a woman was inside her car at a traffic light when a man approached the vehicle, pointed a small black handgun at her, and demanded money.

She gave the man $20 and that's when police say the suspect ordered her to unlock the car doors. The woman was then ordered to drive to 49th and St. Bernard streets where police say she was sexually assaulted.

After the attack, the suspect drove the victim to an ATM where she was ordered to withdraw money.

A second attack happened on the 1100 block of S. Paxon Street around 5 p.m. on October 15th.

Police say a woman was walking near the 5100 block of Springfield Avenue when she was approached by an unknown man on the 1100 block of South Paxon Street.

The man demanded money from her while at gunpoint, police said.

She was then forced into an alley and sexually assaulted after giving the suspect $25, according to investigators.

Police say Henry is also a suspect for several other rapes and one robbery.