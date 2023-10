The woman was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a 58-year-old woman.

It happened Saturday night on the 1800 block of South 54th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

The woman was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

Police tell us while they were investigating, the suspected shooter returned to the scene, where he was identified by a witness and arrested.

A weapon was recovered.

No word on the identity of the suspect or a motive.