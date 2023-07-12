Suspect wanted for dragging Philadelphia officer surrenders to police

The driver of a Tesla who dragged a Philadelphia police officer after a traffic stop in Wissinoming on Monday night is now in custody.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The driver of a Tesla who dragged a Philadelphia police officer several hundred feet after a traffic stop in Wissinoming on Monday night is now in custody.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Eddy Brito-Almonte. He is now facing charges of Aggravated Assault, Fleeing Police and other related offenses.

Authorities said he surrendered to police.

Investigators knew who their suspect was because he handed over his license and other information before fleeing the scene.

Video from the Action Cam and Chopper 6 showed the Tesla in the police impound lot in Hunting Park on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Charles Street near Cheltenham Street in the city's Wissinoming neighborhood.

Authorities say the officer had pulled over the Tesla driver and was conducting a vehicle investigation for traffic violations.

Police say the officer saw a handgun on the floorboard of the Tesla while talking to the driver.

The officer reached in to grab the gun and that's when we're told the driver suddenly reversed, dragging the officer several hundred feet.

"Regrettably, some people just panic and make things worse rather than just cooperating and making it safer for everyone," said Capt. Jack Ryan of Northeast Detectives.

Exclusive video obtained by Action News shows someone dropping off the Tesla.

The video was captured about 30 minutes after the officer was dragged.

A driver can be seen parking the car along the 2400 block of North 7th Street in North Philadelphia then calmly walking away.

Action News was on the scene as the officer was being placed onto the gurney. He appeared to be awake and talking before being taken to an area hospital.

We're told the officer has some scrapes and bruises, and had pain in his ribs and legs, but is expected to be okay.

Police say Brito-Almonte did not have a license to carry a firearm and no outstanding warrants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

