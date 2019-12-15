car crash

Philadelphia police officer in critical condition after being involved in crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was in critical condition Saturday night after a police cruiser was hit by an SUV in the city's Spring Garden section.

The crash happened on 11th and Hamilton streets at about 8:30 p.m.



Police say the SUV was traveling northbound on 11th Street when it ran a stop sign and struck the police cruiser.

The police supervisor was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

One adult and four kids in the SUV were being treated for minor injuries.



A PECO sub-station nearby also sustained minor damage.
