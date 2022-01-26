officer injured

Officer dragged by car while trying to arrest suspect in West Philadelphia

Police say a 30-year-old male officer spotted a gun in the car and tried to open the driver's side door.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chopper 6 overhead after officer gets injured during traffic stop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was hospitalized after being dragged inside a vehicle while trying to arrest a suspect on Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. during a traffic stop at 53rd Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Police say a 30-year-old male officer spotted a gun in the car and tried to open the driver's side door.

That's when the driver hit the gas and dragged the officer for about five blocks before other officers were able to stop the vehicle.

The injured officer was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The unidentified suspect was taken into police custody at 48th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northwest philadelphiaofficer injuredphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INJURED
Police officer injured in crash involving stolen vehicle
Video shows suspects wanted for firing at officers
Allentown officer responding to fire involved in chaotic crash
Gunman on the loose after 11 shots fired at Philadelphia police
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Arctic winds first, snow to follow
Delaware State rep. charged with 2 shoplifting incidents
Parents share story of infant's day care abuse to help others
Philadelphia officer says murdered son had big dreams
Mask mandate temporarily reinstated for Perkiomen Valley schools
Body of missing 19-year-old found in South Jersey
Police: Road rage incident leads to gunfire in SW Philly
Show More
COVID-19 detected in 2 deer in NJ
Dramatic video shows police sergeant save baby from choking
How to get free N95 masks from pharmacies, community health centers
2nd NYPD officer dies days after Harlem shooting
Main Line home burglary caught on video
More TOP STORIES News