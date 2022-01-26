Officer dragged by car while trying to arrest suspect in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was hospitalized after being dragged inside a vehicle while trying to arrest a suspect on Tuesday night.It happened around 9:30 p.m. during a traffic stop at 53rd Street and Baltimore Avenue.Police say a 30-year-old male officer spotted a gun in the car and tried to open the driver's side door.That's when the driver hit the gas and dragged the officer for about five blocks before other officers were able to stop the vehicle.The injured officer was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.The unidentified suspect was taken into police custody at 48th Street and Baltimore Avenue.