Philly police officer hospitalized after being found unresponsive in patrol car

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was taken to an area hospital after being found unresponsive in her patrol car on Friday night.

The discovery was made around 9 p.m. on the 1800 block of South Columbus Boulevard.

Action News has learned the female officer, who is said to be in her 40s, was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

There was no immediate word on her condition.

Sources tell Action News the officer may have suffered a medical emergency while on duty.

Action News is working to gather more information on the incident.

