Suspect wanted in murder of Philadelphia police officer's son turns himself in

According to police, Levar Turner Jr. turned himself in to authorities at about 9:50 a.m. Friday.
By
Video released of suspects wanted in murder of Philly officer's son

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of the suspects wanted in connection to the shooting death of Hyram Hill, the 24-year-old son of Philadelphia police officer, has turned himself in.

Additional information about Turner's involvement or charges was not immediately available.

The deadly shooting happened on Monday, January 24, at 4:40 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Allegheny Avenue.

Police say Hill had just ended his shift as a bouncer when he stopped at Maria's Mini Mart before heading home.

Surveillance video released Tuesday showed Hill exiting the store, where he was approached by two suspects in an apparent robbery attempt when he was shot.

"Suspect number one abruptly fired through his jacket pocket at Mr. Hill. Mr. Hill attempted to flee westbound on Allegheny Avenue," said Captain Jason Smith of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Video also shows Hill run by a second suspect who fired the fatal shot. Investigators say Hill was targeted.

Hill was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died from his wounds.

"Robbery is believed to have been the motive for the shooting. Following the homicide, it was discovered that Mr. Hill's privately owned firearm, as well as his iPhone, were apparently taken by the offenders," said Smith.

Both suspects arrived and left the area in a silver Kia Forte that was reported stolen two days before the incident, officials say.

The first suspect was observed on video having a noticeable limp while walking. He was wearing a blue hooded jacket with white stripes on the hood, chest, and arms of the jacket.

The second suspect was also seen on bodycam video talking with police officers about an unrelated domestic incident 15 minutes before the shooting.

SEE ALSO: 'My son was not exempt': Philadelphia cop says murdered son had big dreams

Police say the two suspects are known narcotics dealers in the area of Broad Street and Erie Avenue.

It is not yet know if the second suspect is in police custody.

The City of Philadelphia and FOP Lodge #5 are offering a combined $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.

