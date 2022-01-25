murder reward

FOP contributes $10,000 reward in murder of Philadelphia police officer's son

By
Son of Philly police officer shot, killed during apparent robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 is contributing a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect that shot and killed the son of a Philadelphia police officer.

"Somebody has information on this case that can lead to an arrest in the homicide of Hyram Hill," said FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby. "Enough is enough in Philadelphia. We have too many guns and violent offenders on our streets. Our thoughts and prayers remain with this officer's family and friends at this time."

The FOP says they will pay its reward right away if someone calls in with a name or tip that leads to an arrest.

Hyram Hill, 23, was killed Monday after 4:30 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Allegheny Avenue.

When police arrived to the scene, they found Hill lying on the highway with gunshot wounds to the chest, arm, stomach and back.

Police believe the shooting may have occurred when the victim parked his car near the intersection of West Allegheny Avenue and Broad Street and briefly got out.

Sources told Action News a witness saw the shooter going through the Hill's pockets after he was shot.

Hill was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

Sources also said a SEPTA bus was in the area at the time of the crime and police are reviewing that video.

The 23-year-old son of a Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed early Monday morning during an apparent robbery. Annie McCormick reports for Action News on Jan. 24, 2022.



Anyone with information is asked to please contact police at 215-686-TIPS or the homicide division at 215-686-3334.

This shooting marked Philadelphia's 37th homicide in 2022.
