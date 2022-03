PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police chiefs across our area gave an urgent plea Tuesday in South Philadelphia.They say staffing shortages are having a real impact on communities.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, and chiefs from Abington, Chester, Bensalem, and Upper Darby, met with Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.They all say the number of applicants for officer positions are shrinking and making it tough to patrol every area that needs it.The chiefs say they will work together to find innovative ways to recruit new officers.