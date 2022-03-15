theft

Caught on video: Allentown woman says thief drilled hole into car to steal gas

Mike Gibbons on Gibbon's Automotive says these types of thefts can cost roughly $1,000 or more to fix.
By
Allentown woman says thief drilled hole into car to steal gas

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities are warning residents to be on the lookout for gas thieves amid a surge in fuel prices.

A woman in Allentown, Pennsylvania, who did not want to be identified, said she and her neighbor were victims of a recent theft.

She says someone drilled a hole right into her gas tank. Home security video captured the alleged thief walking around her car with a drill and a five-gallon bucket

Previously, criminals would siphon gas to steal fuel. But newer vehicles now have an anti-rollover valve, so thieves are now drilling right into the tank.
"It would be pretty easy on a lot of these newer vehicles, considering most of the gas tanks are made out of plastic," said Mike Gibbons on Gibbon's Automotive in Media.

The victims are left with with a hefty repair bill.

"It can get pretty pricey, upwards of a $1,000 or more," said Gibbons.



AAA says people should be on their guard for the smell of gas when approaching their vehicle or for a puddle on the ground near the gas tank.

Also, check the fuel gauge.

"If it is much lower, that is also a sign that perhaps someone drilled into your tank to steal your gas," said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell.
She says the first thing you should do is call the police and check in with your insurance company.

"Depending on your insurance policy, this may or not be covered as vandalism against your vehicle," said Tidwell.

The victim in Allentown says she drove her car not knowing there was a hole in the gas tank. She believes she could have been killed or injured.

Allentown police tell Action News a search for the suspect is underway.

