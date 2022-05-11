Man shot by Philadelphia police officer inside 39th District building: sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot by a Philadelphia police officer inside the 39th District building on Wednesday morning.The gunfire happened just after 9 a.m. inside the building in Hunting Park.Sources tell Action News a man couldn't be heard through the protective glass at the desk.When officers opened a side door, the man lunged at them with a screwdriver, sources said.Three officers were inside. One of them fired a service weapon.The suspect and one officer were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.