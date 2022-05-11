shooting

Man shot by Philadelphia police officer inside 39th District building: sources

Sources tell Action News the man who was shot had lunged at officers with a screwdriver.
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot by a Philadelphia police officer inside the 39th District building on Wednesday morning.

The gunfire happened just after 9 a.m. inside the building in Hunting Park.

Sources tell Action News a man couldn't be heard through the protective glass at the desk.

When officers opened a side door, the man lunged at them with a screwdriver, sources said.

Three officers were inside. One of them fired a service weapon.

The suspect and one officer were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiahunting park (philadelphia)shootingpolicephiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Video shows escaped inmate arrested, prison guard pulled from car
1 dead, 4 injured in Philly broad daylight shootings
Could a program in NJ's largest city help reduce violence in Philly?
Former 1st-round NBA draft pick killed in Florida shooting
TOP STORIES
Child protective services visits family of 6-year-old marathon runner
Suspect breaks into Ritz Carlton in Center City, steals items
Truck loses its trailer on South Philly street
'I have no idea how to fly': Passenger lands plane due to emergency
VIDEO: Outer Banks houses collapse into ocean
NJ mother describes being reunited with son after park abduction
Gas prices continue to rise: Small ways to save
Show More
Groom, groomsmen get stuck in elevator on way to wedding
Senate Democrats' bill would make Roe v Wade law and expand it
Lower Moreland police warn about rampant check fraud
PPA's Camera Report: Roosevelt Boulevard speeding violations decrease
US inflation hit 8.3% last month but slows from 40-year high
More TOP STORIES News