Man shot by Philadelphia police officer inside 39th District building: sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot by a Philadelphia police officer inside the 39th District building on Wednesday morning.
The gunfire happened just after 9 a.m. inside the building in Hunting Park.
Sources tell Action News a man couldn't be heard through the protective glass at the desk.
When officers opened a side door, the man lunged at them with a screwdriver, sources said.
Three officers were inside. One of them fired a service weapon.
The suspect and one officer were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.
