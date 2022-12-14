Philadelphia police to provide update on suspect wanted for shooting PPA officer

The City of Philadelphia and The Philadelphia Parking Authority each have offered $10,000 for a total of $20,000. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are expected to provide an update today on a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer. The suspect may also be tied to a shooting in New York City.

The press conference will be held at 5:30 p.m.

The brazen attack happened around 4 p.m. on November 25 on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia.

SEE ALSO: Police investigating video connected to shooting of Philadelphia Parking Authority officer

Surveillance video shows the male suspect walking up to the 37-year-old PPA officer from behind and shooting him in the ear and shoulder.

The PPA officer, who has been identified as Timothy McKenzie, was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

According to investigators, the suspect seen on video may have also shot a Sunoco gas station employee in the Bronx on November 22.

The suspect is described as a man who is about 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, with a thin build. He was seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, green cargo pants, black mask, gloves and black boots.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.