Police investigating video connected to shooting of Philadelphia Parking Authority officer

The brazen attack happened around 4 p.m. last Friday on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue.

The video shows the suspect walking up to the 37-year-old male PPA officer from behind and shooting him in the ear and shoulder.

PHILAELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a new video that captures the shooting of a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer.

The brazen attack happened around 4 p.m. last Friday on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue.

The video shows the suspect walking up to the 37-year-old male PPA officer from behind and shooting him in the ear and shoulder.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia Parking Authority officer shot while on duty

The officer, who was on duty at the time, then collapses onto the sidewalk before help arrives.

"It's bold. It's brazen and something we're definitely going to do everything we can to solve immediately," said Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore last week.

The injured officer is in stable condition and the PPA and others are praying he makes a full recovery.

It's still unclear what sparked the shooting.

The PPA officer assigned to the Frankford neighborhood was known in the community.

Police are investigating a new video that captures the shooting of a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer on November 25, 2022.

"I speak to him every day. He's a good guy, really nice guy," said Bamba Sisoko of Frankford.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.