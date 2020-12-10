4 men face federal charges in shooting death of Philadelphia Police Sgt. James O'Connor

U.S. Attorney William McSwain is expected to announce the charges during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Sgt. O'Connor, 46, was fatally shot shortly before 6 a.m. on March 13 while serving a murder warrant on the 1600 block of Bridge Street in Frankford.
Four days later, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced murder charges against 21-year-old Hassan Elliot.
Elliot was being sought for a homicide that occurred in 2019. Police said he fired the fatal gunshots.
In April, charges including murder, seven counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and conspiracy, were filed against 18-year-old Khalif Sears and 19-year-old Bilal Mitchell.
According to the district attorney's office, Elliott, Sears, Mitchell and, a fourth man, 25-year-old Sherman Easterling, all of Philadelphia, were in a bedroom of the second floor of a residence when approximately 21 shots were fired from behind the walls and closed door of the home. The shots were fired before officers were able to enter the residence.
O'Connor was in the line of fire and fatally wounded by those shots. Two other people in the home were wounded by return fire from another officer.
The four suspects were ordered held for trial in November on charges including murder, conspiracy, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, and weapons offenses.
Their preliminary hearing began a month earlier but was cut short when one of the defense attorneys went into labor inside the courtroom.
He was a 23-year veteran of the police force and served on the SWAT unit for 15 years.
O'Connor was a corporal at the time of his death and was posthumously promoted to sergeant.
His family was set to honor him with a public viewing and a funeral the following week, but that was postponed because of restrictions on gatherings to stop the spread of coronavirus during the early days of the pandemic.
Nearly two months after he was killed, a funeral was held in May for O'Connor.
The few officers who were able to attend in-person maintained social distancing. Wearing protective masks, they saluted as O'Connor's flag-draped casket was escorted into Our Lady of Calvary Church in Northeast Philadelphia.
His son, James O'Connor V, a Philadelphia police officer himself, delivered a eulogy, remembering his father as a loving man who was dedicated to his family and the community while recognizing the impact of the pandemic.
"This isn't the way we wanted to say goodbye to my father. It's just not fair. When the time is right, we'll give my father a proper send-off," said O'Connor V.
"Everyone knows my father was a Philadelphia police corporal, but he was much more than that. He was a son, a brother, a husband, father, son-in-law, grandfather, and a good friend to many."
Sgt. O'Connor was married for 24 years to his high school sweetheart, Terri. They raised two children: his son James, the 6th district police officer, and daughter Kelsey, who is in the Air Force.
The couple welcomed their first granddaughter five months before he died.
"One unlucky shot hit him where the vest wasn't at, and my whole life was ruined that morning," Terri told Action News days after her husband's death.
During the March interview, the O'Connor family asked people to honor the father and husband they lost through acts of kindness.
"If someone needs help, go help them because he would do that for anybody at any time. He was there," his daughter Kelsey said.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw posthumously awarded Sgt. O'Connor three medals: The Medal of Honor, Purple Heart, and the Sgt. Robert Wilson, III Medal of Valor.
