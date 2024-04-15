Video shows suspect wanted for shooting man while at traffic light in East Oak Lane

Video shows suspect wanted for shooting man while at traffic light in East Oak Lane

Video shows suspect wanted for shooting man while at traffic light in East Oak Lane

Video shows suspect wanted for shooting man while at traffic light in East Oak Lane

Video shows suspect wanted for shooting man while at traffic light in East Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects wanted for shooting and critically injuring a man while at a traffic light in the city's East Oak Lane neighborhood.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. on April 12 in the 7100 block of Old York Road near Cheltenham Avenue.

The 31-year-old victim's dashcam captured the incident that unfolded while both vehicles were stopped at a light.

Video shows a suspect exiting a black Nissan Murano and firing several gunshots into the victim's windshield.

The victim was struck once in the chest and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect's vehicle was last seen traveling north on Old York Road into Cheltenham Township.

Officers are searching for the driver and passenger of the Nissan Murano.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.