Philadelphia police search for female suspect after man seriously injured in Center City shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a female shooting suspect after a man was shot in Center City on Wednesday.

Officials say it happened just before 5:30 p.m. at 22nd and Market streets.

The man was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting or the victim's identity.