PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer fired a gunshot while arresting a suspect in a stolen car on Wednesday evening, Action News has learned.It happened just before 5 p.m. on the 1400 block of Dickinson Street.Police say officers were on patrol when they discovered a stolen car that was wanted in connection with a carjacking.An officer fired one gunshot while arresting a male suspect.Nobody was injured by the gunfire.It's still unclear what prompted the officer to fire the weapon.The suspect who was taken into custody has not been identified.