Owner of check cashing business gunned down in Philadelphia: Sources

The discovery was made on the 5800 block of Old York Road in the city's Ogontz section.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed inside a check cashing business, according to police.

The discovery was made on Tuesday along the 5800 block of Old York Road in the city's Ogontz section.

Police say the 67-year-old woman was shot once in the chest during an apparent robbery. She was pronounced dead just after 1 p.m.

The woman has not been identified, but sources tell Action News that she was the owner of the business.



Chopper 6 was overhead as police cordoned off an area of the block where a day care center sits just feet away.

No other injuries have been reported.

Sources say there may be surveillance video of an altercation between the owner and the attacker.

Police are looking for a man in his 40s who was wearing all black clothing at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

