Owner of check cashing business gunned down in Philadelphia: Sources

Per police: 67 year old woman also the owner of the check cashing store was shot and killed during a robbery a short time ago. 5800 block of Old York Road. @6abc pic.twitter.com/skUtTZxeD3 — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) November 16, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11243459" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over death investigation inside Philly check cashing business on Nov. 16, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed inside a check cashing business, according to police.The discovery was made on Tuesday along the 5800 block of Old York Road in the city's Ogontz section.Police say the 67-year-old woman was shot once in the chest during an apparent robbery. She was pronounced dead just after 1 p.m.The woman has not been identified, but sources tell Action News that she was the owner of the business.Chopper 6 was overhead as police cordoned off an area of the block where a day care center sits just feet away.No other injuries have been reported.Sources say there may be surveillance video of an altercation between the owner and the attacker.Police are looking for a man in his 40s who was wearing all black clothing at the time of the shooting.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.