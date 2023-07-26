Investigation underway after several porch roofs collapse in Philadelphia

WATCH LIVE

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, July 26, 2023 3:18PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews are on the scene in Philadelphia's Tioga section after the roofs of several porches collapsed on Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on the 3900 block of Pulaski Avenue.

Chopper 6 was overhead where it appeared several homes sustained damage.

Action News has learned that emergency responders helped one person out of their home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

