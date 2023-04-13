Philadelphia preschoolers donate artwork to raise money for Make-A-Wish

For the kids, the impact of this project goes far beyond the money they raise.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Kids in a Philadelphia preschool class are learning that you're never too young to give back to your community.

At The Learning Experience school in Northern Liberties, three to five-year-olds are learning a lot more than what happens when you mix different colors.

"They're learning about themselves, and they're learning about the bigger world, and they're learning about the impact they have on the bigger world," said Annie Salas, the owner of the Northern Liberties franchise.

This month, the school is participating in a "Let's Grant Wishes" fundraiser. It's part of a nationwide effort from the Learning Experience schools to raise money for Make-A-Wish Children.

"They're learning about donating, giving, sharing, different things that all tie into philanthropy," said Tyaira Williams, the preschool team lead.

In 2022, the childhood care system raised over $1.5 million to grant wishes for kids across the country.

In the past two weeks, the class in Northern Liberties has already raised over $1,000.

"They're teaching them through books and through stories and through activities that giving back matters," said Salas.

The school offers a book series featuring "Charity Chihuahua" and "Grace the Greyhound," which teaches kids how to share and how to help their neighbors.

This month, they're putting those lessons to practice.

On Saturday, the school will auction off all of the kid's artwork to the community, with proceeds going to Make-A-Wish.

For the kids, the impact of this project goes far beyond the money they raise.

They're learning about how they fit into the world around them and that you're never too young to help.

"Every family dynamic is different, every child is different, and it's good to help others and give back and be kind," said Williams.