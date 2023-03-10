Philadelphia's inaugural class of Public Safety Enforcement Officers sworn in

The officers will be responsible for helping direct traffic during peak hours, providing enforcement for parking related issues and providing traffic safety information.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia has sworn in the first class of Public Safety Enforcement officers.

The Action Cam was at Philadelphia City Hall Friday morning for the ceremony for the 15 new safety officers.

The officers will be responsible for helping mitigate traffic congestion by directing traffic during peak hours, providing enforcement for parking related issues that impede the flow of traffic, addressing issues with abandoned vehicles and providing traffic safety information to vulnerable populations.

The city plans to utilize the Public Safety Enforcement Officers to help free up police officers so that they can focus more on crime prevention and crime fighting duties.

The new safety officers will begin deploying in the weeks to come in Center City and along streets throughout the city with high rates of traffic deaths and serious injuries.