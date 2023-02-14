Students involved in racist video no longer attending Philadelphia Catholic school

The Anti-Defamation League will be conducting anti-bias workshops with faculty, staff and administrators next week.

Protesters gathered on Wednesday morning after a racist video surfaced apparently involving students from two schools in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Catholic school students allegedly involved in posting a racially charged video are no longer attending the school.

"The young women who (were) responsible for this situation have been identified and they are no longer members of this school community," said Saint Hubert Catholic High School for Girls in a statement.

The video shows a white student spraying another white student's face with a dark paint, calling her a "slave." The other girl responds that she is Black and proud, while other students laugh in the background.

Saint Hubert officials didn't say how many students were involved.

Action News has learned that at least one student went to Franklin Towne Charter School.

"The former student who took part in this video, and any other students who may choose to participate in this type of behavior have no place at our school," said Franklin Towne Charter in a statement.

The Anti-Defamation League will be conducting anti-bias workshops with faculty, staff and administrators next week.

