Society

Philadelphia community rallies to stop gun violence, hate against Asians

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Community rallies to stop gun violence, hate against Asians

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Residents rallied in Philadelphia Wednesday night to stop violence city-wide, specifically calling to end the hate against Asian Americans and the surging gun violence that's gripping city streets.

"It makes me feel great. We have to be united," said Hee-jung Park.

"It's emotional and impactful," said Mia Gold looking out at the diverse crowd. "Just seeing young kids out here, multigenerational elders, people our age, people from all walks of life caring about the community.'"



"This is everyone's problem. It's not just one community," said Dorothy Johnson-Speight, from Mothers In Charge.

Community activists took to the stage, along with Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and our own Nydia Han, both calling for peace and unity.

In the city, reports of Anti-Asian hate have tripled between 2019 and 2020, and concurrently the city's murder rate is up almost 40% from this time last year.



When asked if he felt safe, Daedrian Johnson said, "Sometimes I don't. Sometimes it feels a little dangerous."

"I think we're all facing the same problems in the city. Gun violence, murder, violent crime, hatred," said Councilmember David Oh. "For those who don't know, this is an opportunity to learn about each other and find ways to work together."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiahate crimeasian americancommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News