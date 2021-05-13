Philadelphia community rallies to stop gun violence, hate against Asians

.@PPDCommish: “Enough is enough” when addressing the violence across the city— including when it comes to attacks against the #AAPI community and the gun violence gripping the city. @6abc https://t.co/Uro1mgOUP8 pic.twitter.com/LNOPnJ5TiE — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) May 12, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Residents rallied in Philadelphia Wednesday night to stop violence city-wide, specifically calling to end the hate against Asian Americans and the surging gun violence that's gripping city streets."It makes me feel great. We have to be united," said Hee-jung Park."It's emotional and impactful," said Mia Gold looking out at the diverse crowd. "Just seeing young kids out here, multigenerational elders, people our age, people from all walks of life caring about the community.'""This is everyone's problem. It's not just one community," said Dorothy Johnson-Speight, from Mothers In Charge.Community activists took to the stage, along with Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and our own Nydia Han, both calling for peace and unity.In the city, reports of Anti-Asian hate have tripled between 2019 and 2020, and concurrently the city's murder rate is up almost 40% from this time last year.When asked if he felt safe, Daedrian Johnson said, "Sometimes I don't. Sometimes it feels a little dangerous.""I think we're all facing the same problems in the city. Gun violence, murder, violent crime, hatred," said Councilmember David Oh. "For those who don't know, this is an opportunity to learn about each other and find ways to work together."