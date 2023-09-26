Police search for 5 teens who robbed Dollar Tree in Port Richmond, pepper-sprayed employee

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia detectives are reviewing surveillance video and searching for five teenagers who robbed a Dollar Tree and pepper-sprayed an employee in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood.

"I walked in there and the smell just was like abundance," said Randy Pierson who lives in the area. "It was a little uncomfortable."

Pierson said the pepper spray odor remained in the air as he shopped in the Dollar Tree on Monday.

"This area and the store, there's no telling what you might walk into," said Pierson.

Detectives said the teens stole from the store before 3:30 p.m. When an employee tried to stop them, they assaulted the employee with pepper spray.

"You're putting everybody who comes to work every day to pay their bills, and you're putting them in harm's way," said Pierson.

Since August, Actions News has reported on at least four robberies that involved pepper or bear spray in the Delaware Valley.

The latest happened Saturday night in Marlton, New Jersey when a suspect robbed a sushi restaurant after spraying the employee and tying her up.

"I work two jobs. I have to work every day," said Pierson." Why do they just get to take it and walk out?"

Police do not know how much money was stolen in the Dollar Tree, but customers said incidents like these make them more vigilant.

"You hate to keep looking over your shoulder, but you gotta do that nowadays," said Kevin Phillips who lives in Port Richmond. "The youth are a little out of control."

Customers hope the store owners increase staffing and add security to the Dollar Tree to try and prevent crimes.

If you have any information about this incident or know who was involved, contact Philadelphia police.