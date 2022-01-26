Police warning about rash of armed robberies at fast-food restaurants: 'They appear organized'

The first robbery happened on January 16. Now, police believe five robberies are connected.
"In many of these robberies, in fact all of them, they are done like a takeover," said Chief Inspector Frank Vanore. "One or two of the individuals either jump the counter or find a way to get back behind the counter. They order the employees, and they move quickly to where the money is kept, whether it's the safe, different registers."
Police believe the following robberies are connected:
- January 16 at the Popeyes in the 2700 block of West Hunting Park Avenue
- January 19 at the Burger King in the 4700 block of N. Broad Street
- January 21 ar the McDonald's in the 3100 block of West Allegheny Avenue
- January 24 at the McDonald's at 120 West Oregon Avenue
- January 25 at the Burger King in the 1500 block of S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Police are still not sure if a sixth case at a Burger King in the 700 block of Lehigh Avenue is connected to the same crew.
In every case, about four to five masked perpetrators are involved.
"There's a driver that usually remains in the vehicle, and in most of these cases, four of the individuals perpetrate the robbery. They appear organized. They are standing by the door. They have individuals that jump the counter. It concerns us, it concerns us because of the level of violence lately," said Vanore.
If you have any information call 215-686-TIPS.
Police believe they are operating a silver Nissan SUV with a dent on the hood and a black SUV.