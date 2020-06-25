Philadelphia safe injection site on hold after federal judge grants stay

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The plan for a safe injection site to open in Philadelphia is on hold.

A federal judge granted a stay Wednesday, citing the ongoing pandemic and civil unrest in his decision.

Back in February, Safehouse, a non-profit chaired by former Governor Ed Rendell, announced its intention to spend almost $2 million a year to operate a safe injection site in Philadelphia.

Mayor Jim Kenney announced last year he and other city officials supported Safehouse's plan to open locations where people can inject drugs under the supervision of a doctor or nurse who can administer an overdose antidote if necessary.

Residents in South Philadelphia protested to prevent the safe injection site from opening in their neighborhood.

An appeals court will have to decide if the safe injections site is legal.

Philadelphia has the highest opioid death rate of any large U.S. city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacourtjudgeopioids
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple shot while sitting on South Philadelphia porch
Police: Amish teen vanishes after church service in Pa.
Man shot multiple times in Strawberry Mansion
Philly officials will seek removal of Columbus statue from Marconi Plaza
AccuWeather: Low Humidity, Spotty Storm Today
Philly man charged after video captures assault during protest
Man charged with murder after woman's body found in trash bag
Show More
Water safety tips after family drowns in N.J. pool
Center City food, retail outlets struggling to survive
Music therapist takes sessions on road during pandemic
Study ties blood type to COVID-19 risk
70 Philly children shot in 2020, a 43% increase since last year
More TOP STORIES News