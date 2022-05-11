feel good

Local swim coach earns Philadelphia Scholastic Coach of the Year Award

"It's not something I ever expected," said Science Leadership Academy swim coach Beth Menasion.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local swim coach earns Philadelphia Scholastic Coach of the Year Award

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local mother of two boys took home this year's Philadelphia Scholastic Coach of the Year Award.

Science Leadership Academy swim coach Beth Menasion says she's always been a swim mom, but never expected to be a swim coach. She simply wanted to bring opportunity to the school's swim community.

Earlier this year, she also led the boy's team to their first-ever Philadelphia Public League Championship.

SEE ALSO: Dawn Staley speaks at 6th Annual Philadelphia Coaches Conference at Temple University

On Tuesday, at a ceremony at Temple University, Menasion received her award at the Philadelphia Coaches Conference.

"It's an honor, obviously I am very humbled," Menasion says. "It's not something I ever expected. I wish all of the kids in our city had the opportunity for aquatics instruction and to be on a competitive swim team."

She also says there's a dire need for a place for the kids to swim and train.

As for being a woman coaching the boy's team, Menasion says she's a mom of two boys and the team calls her "Coach Mom."

Philadelphia's own Hall of Famer and Olympian Dawn Staley, fresh off her second National Championship win as head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks, was also the keynote speaker at Tuesday's event.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaswimmingawardcommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Berks County 99-year-old 'Rosie the Riveter' throws out first pitch
Dawn Staley speaks at 6th Annual Philadelphia Coaches Conference at TU
Hinging tricep arm lift - Today's Tip
Where to find one of Philadelphia's most 'Instagramable' alleys
TOP STORIES
Lower Moreland police warn about rampant check fraud
Couple wakes up to find strange dog sleeping with them in their bed
1 dead, 4 injured in Philly broad daylight shootings
What we know about Vicky White, prison guard who escaped with inmate
Suspect wanted in 3 armed sexual assaults: Police
Bahamas calls on Philly lab to help solve deaths of 3 tourists
Ga. officials provide update after DSU team alleges racial profiling
Show More
Video shows escaped inmate arrested, prison guard pulled from car
COVID-19 cases rising across the tri-state area
Police still searching for suspect who led officers on chase
Sen. Casey says he supports bill to protect abortion rights
Biden goes on the defensive over inflation, gas prices
More TOP STORIES News