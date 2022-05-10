events

Dawn Staley speaks at 6th Annual Philadelphia Coaches Conference at Temple University

Dawn Staley discussed the importance of diversity-- the ability to grow and learn when there is a different perspective.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hall of Famer, Olympian, and Philadelphia native Dawn Staley, fresh off her second NCAA National Championship win as head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks, was at Temple University Tuesday.

"This is home. This is where I got my start. Got my start in coaching on this campus, and I don't ever forget that," Staley said.

Staley was invited to be the keynote speaker at the 6th Annual Philadelphia Coaches Conference.

"That's the North Philly GOAT right there. I'm very happy just to hear Dawn speak," said Coach James Brunson of North Philadelphia Nomads Youth Rugby.

Zoe Lewis, an ultimate frisbee coach at Drexel University, said, "She's opening a lot of doors for a lot of people."

Staley answered questions with newly named Temple University Women's Basketball Coach Diane Richardson.

Staley grew up in North Philadelphia, playing all different kinds of sports.

She spoke about the moral compass and discipline instilled in her by her parents as a child. Now, she shares how she embraces it.

"I've learned a lot just working with young people, and just how to navigate through that because it's ever changing, and you have to be able to pivot and change with it, without losing your core values," she said.

Staley discussed the importance of diversity-- the ability to grow and learn when there is a different perspective in the room.

"I don't think you get a full experience without having women, men, all participate," she added.

Action News also asked Staley about the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid not being selected for the NBA Most Valuable Player Award.

"A travesty. Embiid deserves MVP," she said. "I've seen what he means to our team. We went down 0-2 when he wasn't in the basketball game. We've tied the series. Onward and upward."

