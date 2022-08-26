Parents scramble after major changes at 2 Philadelphia charter schools

The emergency meeting comes as parents began scrambling Thursday to figure out where to send their children after learning that Daroff Charter will likely close indefinitely and Bluford Charter will not begin classes until September 6.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Friday morning to consider a release and settlement agreement between the school district and Universal Bluford Charter School and Universal Daroff Charter School.

The emergency meeting comes as parents began scrambling Thursday to figure out where to send their children after learning Daroff will likely close indefinitely and Bluford will not begin classes until September 6, and ultimately close at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Universal Companies - a private organization - owns and operates both schools.

The Philadelphia Board of Education chose not to renew charter agreements with Universal. During Friday's meeting, Universal Daroff Charter School, located at 56th and Vine streets, is expected to surrender its charter and close indefinitely.

In a letter sent to Action News, the Board of Education stated the following:

"The Board will consider a proposed Release and Settlement Agreement among The School District of Philadelphia, acting through the Board of Education, and Universal Bluford Charter School and Universal Daroff Charter School, acting through their Combined Board of Trustees. Effective July 31, 2022, the Combined Board of Trustees ended its relationship with Universal Education Companies and Universal Community Homes (Universal Companies) which served as the Charter Management Organization for both Bluford and Daroff."

Marie Richardson was one of many parents who arrived at Haverford Library in West Philadelphia Thursday to find other schools that would accept her seventh and eighth-grade children.

"I just found out yesterday and only found out through Facebook. It should've been proper notification to parents," said Richardson, who said she and other parents were blindsided.

A spokesperson for the School Board said in a release:

"The School District has contacted families at Bluford and Daroff to consider enrolling in School District schools that have seats available for the 2022-2023 school year. Additionally, the School District has established transition websites and has been holding enrollment information sessions 1 at the Haverford Library to assist Daroff families to apply for spaces at Bluford or to enroll in School District schools."

You can find the transition website for Bluford School here and for the Daroff School here.

The School District wants to assure parents they are ready to welcome your child into a caring, stable and inclusive school environment that will support their educational needs.

Here's what you can do to explore your options and enroll your child in a District school:

1.) Visit philasd.org/cso/bluford or philasd.org/cso/daroff - to learn about enrollment options, how to enroll your child, register for an upcoming Town Hall, and more.

2.) Attend a Virtual Town Hall - to learn more and get answers to your questions.

Monday, August 22, 5-6 p.m.

Tuesday, August 23, 5-6 p.m.

3.) After registering for the Town Hall, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

4.) Enroll Your Child In Person - District staff will be onsite to help you enroll your child.

Location: Haverford Library at 5543 Haverford Avenue (56th St. & Haverford Ave.).

Date and Time: Will be added soon at philasd.org/cso/bluford and philasd.org/cso/daroff.

What to Bring: Please bring proof of your child's age, your child's immunization record, and proof of address. More information on required documentation can be found here.

Enroll Your Child Online - visit philasd.org/studentplacement.

Parents with questions can email ASK@philasd.org or call the School District's Call Center at 215-400-4000, Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.