Back to school: Hybrid learning starts for select Philadelphia School District students

Monday marked the first day of hybrid learning for pre-kindergarteners through second-graders at 53 Philadelphia public schools.
That includes Hon. Luis Muñoz Marín Elementary in North Philadelphia.
"They are ready and learning in classrooms right now. They are attentive, they are navigating the virtual space with other partners that are still at home on Zoom," said Principal Amanda Jones.
Teacher Mandie White is excited to see her returning students.
"I told my husband 'I'm so glad to be able to talk to someone besides you!'" she joked.
Families who opted for hybrid learning months ago are able to take advantage of the in-person rollout now. The opportunity may open up again in the future.
"A lot of our parents that did not get a chance to opt-in for our survey are eager and excited to do so hopefully at the end of March," said Principal Jones.
Of course, there are first-day-back nerves for everyone. Therapist Mark Sigmund from Retreat Behavioral Health says a steady schedule is key to a stress-free transition.
"The more quickly you can get them into a comfortable routine, the better off both the parents and children will be," Sigmund said.
He suggests starting the bedtime and wake-up routine before hybrid learning restarts for your child.
He said parents should recognize that feelings of anxiety are normal and not something that need to be "fixed."
Next Monday, March 15th, an additional 45 schools will reopen for kindergarten through 2nd-grade hybrid students.
On March 22 approximately 50 additional Philadelphia district schools will reopen serving Pre-K through 2nd grades for hybrid learning.