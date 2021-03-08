Education

Back to school: Hybrid learning starts for select Philadelphia School District students

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Although things look much different, the principle is the same: learning is underway despite challenges posed by the coronavirus.

Monday marked the first day of hybrid learning for pre-kindergarteners through second-graders at 53 Philadelphia public schools.

That includes Hon. Luis Muñoz Marín Elementary in North Philadelphia.

"They are ready and learning in classrooms right now. They are attentive, they are navigating the virtual space with other partners that are still at home on Zoom," said Principal Amanda Jones.

Teacher Mandie White is excited to see her returning students.

"I told my husband 'I'm so glad to be able to talk to someone besides you!'" she joked.

SEE ALSO: Behind-the-scenes look at COVID safety measures in place at one Philly elementary school
EMBED More News Videos

The School District of Philadelphia gave Action News a behind-the-scenes look at the new safety measures in place at one elementary school as some students return to in-person learning next week.



Families who opted for hybrid learning months ago are able to take advantage of the in-person rollout now. The opportunity may open up again in the future.

"A lot of our parents that did not get a chance to opt-in for our survey are eager and excited to do so hopefully at the end of March," said Principal Jones.

Of course, there are first-day-back nerves for everyone. Therapist Mark Sigmund from Retreat Behavioral Health says a steady schedule is key to a stress-free transition.

"The more quickly you can get them into a comfortable routine, the better off both the parents and children will be," Sigmund said.

He suggests starting the bedtime and wake-up routine before hybrid learning restarts for your child.

He said parents should recognize that feelings of anxiety are normal and not something that need to be "fixed."

Next Monday, March 15th, an additional 45 schools will reopen for kindergarten through 2nd-grade hybrid students.

They include:

A.L. Fitzpatrick School

Abram Jenks School

Alexander Adaire School

Andrew Jackson School

Benjamin B. Comegys School

Benjamin Franklin School

Charles W. Henry School

D. Newlin Fell School

Delaplaine McDaniel School

Edwin M. Stanton School

Eleanor C. Emlen School

Ellwood School

Francis Hopkinson School

General George A. McCall School

General George G. Meade School

General Philip Kearney School

Hamilton Disston School

Haverford Center

Horatio B. Hackett School

James Logan School

Jay Cooke Elementary School

John B. Kelly School

John M. Patterson School

John Welsh School

Joseph H. Brown School

Kennedy C. Crossan School

Lewis C. Cassidy School

Louis H. Farrell School

Morton McMichael School

Philip H. Sheridan School

Potter-Thomas School

Rhawnhurst School

Robert B. Pollock School

Robert E. Lamberton Elementary School

Rudolph Blankenburg School

Samuel Pennypacker School

Tanner Duckrey School

Thomas Holme School

Thomas M. Peirce School

Vare-Washington Elementary School

Widener Memorial School

William Cramp School

William D. Kelley School

William Dick School

William H. Hunter School

On March 22 approximately 50 additional Philadelphia district schools will reopen serving Pre-K through 2nd grades for hybrid learning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaphiladelphia school districtschoolscoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 children pulled from burning home in Paulsboro have died
Police issue warning after suspicious bike path incident
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
When House votes on COVID bill, Americans get 3rd stimulus check
Community asks for cards for WWII pilot turning 100 years old
A woman's affair with a married man leads to her disappearance
AccuWeather: Big warm-up arrives Tuesday
Show More
Man accused of commiting more than 1,000 car break-ins
Kindergarteners get the red carpet welcome on first day of in-person learning
ATF: No suspicious device at federal courthouse in Philadelphia
Tractor-trailer overturns, spills load on Ben Franklin Bridge
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
More TOP STORIES News