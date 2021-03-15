School District of Philadelphia to reopen hybrid learning option for some families; 35 more schools to reopen

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10386391" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The School District of Philadelphia gave Action News a behind-the-scenes look at the new safety measures in place at one elementary school as some students return to in-person learning next week.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia said the families of some students who are all-virtual will soon have the option to switch to hybrid learning.Families of Pre-K to 2nd-grade students who selected the 100% digital learning model last fall will have a one-week window to make a change.The window to complete the Learning Model Selection Survey opens on Tuesday, March 16 and closes on Tuesday, March 23.Families who choose hybrid will be contacted by their child's school between March 24 and 26, and their hybrid schedule will start April 5."Students whose families do not complete the survey will remain in 100% digital learning. As always, families choosing the hybrid learning for their child can return to 100% digital learning at any time," the district said.Hybrid students will attend school in person two days per week and will be all-digital three days per week.Meanwhile, the district announced another 35 schools will reopen for Pre-K to 2nd-grade students for hybrid learning on Monday, March 22.Those schools are:-Bache-Martin School-Clara Barton School-James G. Blaine School-Bridesburg School-George W. Childs School-James Dobson School-Paul L. Dunbar School-Edwin Forrest School-Anne Frank Elementary School-Stephen Girard School-Samuel Gompers School-Avery D. Harrington School-Jenks Academy for Arts and Sciences-Francis S. Key School-Eliza B. Kirkbride School-Anna L. Lingelbach School-James R. Lowell School-James R. Ludlow School-Alexander K. McClure School-William M. Meredith School-Robert Morris School-Motivation High School-George W. Nebinger School-Joseph Pennell School-Richmond School-Roosevelt Elementary School-William Rowen School-Solomon Solis-Cohen School-South Philadelphia High School-Spring Garden School-James J. Sullivan School-John H. Taggart School-George Washington High School-S. Weir Mitchell Elementary School-William H. Ziegler SchoolThe goal is to have the return dates for all remaining Pre-K to 2nd-grade hybrid learning students announced by March 22, the district said.