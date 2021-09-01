Philly School District, teachers's union reach tentative agreement on new contract

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10983541" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action News talks to education and health experts to help prepare you and your kids for the start of the 2021 school year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A tentative agreement on a new contract has been reached with the Philadelphia teachers' union and the school district on Tuesday night."It's a deal I'm proud of and one I'm looking forward to bringing you tomorrow," Jerry Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, wrote in a message to members.Details on the agreement are expected to be released on Wednesday.Jordan said roughly 13,000 teachers and other staff were negotiating Tuesday night before the current contract expired at midnight."We're still talking about a fair contract on the day that school started, our energies have to go with that. So it's hard to feel valued when that's going on," said Luigi Borda before the agreement was reached. He works at the Masterman School.Borda has been an educator for more than three decades. He says along with a liveable wage, safe working conditions are a big concern. Teachers have expressed concerns about asbestos at the school."Is coronavirus a concern at all?" asked reporter Christie Ileto."Yes it is," Borda said. "It also speaks to the fact that teachers are given more to do, we are now tasked trying to manage that, which has been a Herculean task."Last October, the union agreed to a one-year contract extension, that included a 2% pay increase for teachers."Fair wages, benefits, those are working conditions that I 100% support, but it's definitely a double edge sword. As a parent, I'm going to have to figure out what to do with my childcare, but I also support the teacher's right to strike if they need to," said Councilmember Kendra Brooks.President Jordan will present the tentative agreement and take an informal "voice vote" Wednesday at 6 p.m.