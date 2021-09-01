philadelphia school district

Philly School District, teachers's union reach tentative agreement on new contract

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan said the contract was set to expire at midnight.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Students return to Philly schools after 18 months

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A tentative agreement on a new contract has been reached with the Philadelphia teachers' union and the school district on Tuesday night.

"It's a deal I'm proud of and one I'm looking forward to bringing you tomorrow," Jerry Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, wrote in a message to members.

Details on the agreement are expected to be released on Wednesday.

Jordan said roughly 13,000 teachers and other staff were negotiating Tuesday night before the current contract expired at midnight.

RELATED: Get ready for the new school year with this Back to School Town Hall

EMBED More News Videos

Action News talks to education and health experts to help prepare you and your kids for the start of the 2021 school year.



"We're still talking about a fair contract on the day that school started, our energies have to go with that. So it's hard to feel valued when that's going on," said Luigi Borda before the agreement was reached. He works at the Masterman School.

Borda has been an educator for more than three decades. He says along with a liveable wage, safe working conditions are a big concern. Teachers have expressed concerns about asbestos at the school.

"Is coronavirus a concern at all?" asked reporter Christie Ileto.

"Yes it is," Borda said. "It also speaks to the fact that teachers are given more to do, we are now tasked trying to manage that, which has been a Herculean task."

Last October, the union agreed to a one-year contract extension, that included a 2% pay increase for teachers.

RELATED: Philly students return to 5-day, in-person learning after 18 months
EMBED More News Videos

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia School District returns to five-day, in-person learning for the first time in 18 months.



"Fair wages, benefits, those are working conditions that I 100% support, but it's definitely a double edge sword. As a parent, I'm going to have to figure out what to do with my childcare, but I also support the teacher's right to strike if they need to," said Councilmember Kendra Brooks.

President Jordan will present the tentative agreement and take an informal "voice vote" Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaphiladelphia school districtschoolteacher
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Students return to Philly schools, teachers' contract nears expiration
Philly students return to 5-day, in-person learning after 18 months
Philly teachers voice concerns about asbestos, demand action
Some Philly teachers refuse to return citing health concerns
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Flash Flooding, Tornado Threat
Wolf signs proclamation of disaster emergency ahead of severe storms
Central Bucks to comply with Pa.'s mask mandate in schools
Family members mourn loss of lifeguard killed by lightning strike
Judge approves refiled assault-related charges against former officer
Local areas prepare for flooding from remnants of Ida
Pennsylvania mandates masks in K-12 schools, day cares
Show More
Woman accused of selling 250 fake COVID vaccine cards over Instagram
65 things you (probably) shouldn't buy
Bucks Co. residents raise concern ahead of Ida
Biden praises Kabul airlift, defends departure from 'forever war'
More than 2,300 Afghan evacuees have arrived in Philly
More TOP STORIES News