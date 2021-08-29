back to school

Get ready for the new school year with this Back to School Town Hall

By
EMBED <>More Videos

WATCH: 6abc's Back to School Town Hall

The start of the 2021 school year has a lot of parents asking a lot of questions about keeping thei children safe, and what the return to in-classroom learning will look like.

Sarah Bloomquist hosts our in-depth discussion with superintendents and health professionals about the challenges and opportunities of returning to the classroom.

We asked Action News viewers for your questions and concerns, here are the answers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationback to schooltown hall meetingcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Grey's Anatomy star helps Subaru adopt all K-5 classrooms in Camden
Just like magic, The Book Fairies grant wishes one book at a time
Back-to-school shopping in full swing for parents, students
Philly schools make last minute COVID safety preps before August 31
TOP STORIES
Family identifies 7-year-old killed after shooting at football game
US attack in Kabul hits suspected suicide bombers: Officials
Delco man seeks asylum for family members trapped in Afghanistan
Man fatally shot along West Philadelphia street
4-year-old boy shot, injured in Strawberry Mansion: Police
Hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan arrive in Philadelphia
Former child actor found dead near college campus
Show More
All 13 military members killed in Kabul attack identified
Biden says another attack in Afghanistan 'highly likely' over weekend
Progressives call on Pelosi, Schumer to act on eviction moratorium
Bodycam video shows LAPD use stun gun on NBA's Jaxson Hayes
AccuWeather: Spotty Thunderstorms, Humid
More TOP STORIES News